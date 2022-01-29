Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient in the second quarter valued at $54,184,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

