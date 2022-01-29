Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $105.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

