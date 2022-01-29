Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,147 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $51.99 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

