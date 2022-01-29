Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average is $232.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

