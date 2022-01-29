Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 161,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,556 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

KGC stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.