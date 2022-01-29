Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,048 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,379 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MBT stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

