ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of ModivCare worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at $7,564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period.

MODV stock opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

