Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries makes up 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,603,000 after buying an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,638,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,426 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

