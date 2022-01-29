Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

