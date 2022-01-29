Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,331,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $77,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.