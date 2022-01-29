Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.22 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.18 million and $34,671.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00401322 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

