Monolith (TKN) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $7.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00108637 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.