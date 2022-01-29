Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $552.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $370.89 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.11 and its 200-day moving average is $483.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.