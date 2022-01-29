Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Reduced by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $336.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.61 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

