Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).
VOD traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 127.62 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 147,255,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,876,516. The firm has a market cap of £34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.24. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
