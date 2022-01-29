Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.67 ($2.26).

VOD traded up GBX 1.54 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 127.62 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 147,255,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,876,516. The firm has a market cap of £34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -255.24. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

