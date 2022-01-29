Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,427 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $46,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 848.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $227.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

