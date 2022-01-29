Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14,188.27

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £141.88 ($191.42) and traded as low as £140.66 ($189.77). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £140.66 ($189.77), with a volume of 717 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of £141.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of £139.10. The firm has a market cap of £548.42 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 74.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 500 ($6.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $225.00. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

