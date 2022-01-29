MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.67 Million

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $80.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. MP Materials reported sales of $42.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $317.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $340.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $457.68 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.45. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

