MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce sales of $406.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.50 million and the highest is $434.90 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $388.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $134.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

