MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Increased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $91,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

