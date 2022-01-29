mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.12 million and $2.86 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,904.42 or 0.99994780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00076293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021647 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00035237 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.00504704 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

