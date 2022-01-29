M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $172.07 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

