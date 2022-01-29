M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $14,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $172.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

