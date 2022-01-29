Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 21st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.64 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

