My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $968,986.00

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $968,986.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.58 or 0.06776174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.24 or 0.99891919 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003172 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

