Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 54,773 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 828.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

