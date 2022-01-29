Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $251.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,321,250 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

