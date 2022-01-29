Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $619,748.80 and $33,214.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

