Name Change Token Price Reaches $0.0177 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Name Change Token has a market cap of $947,526.05 and approximately $45,872.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108843 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,639,791 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

