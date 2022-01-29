NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.77% of NanoString Technologies worth $213,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSTG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

