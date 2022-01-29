National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($14.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

Shares of National Grid stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,092 ($14.73). 10,246,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,051.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 976.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84).

In related news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,701.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

