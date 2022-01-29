Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $11.94 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

AMZN stock opened at $2,879.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,318.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,384.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.