Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.17

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.17 and traded as high as $17.68. Nature’s Sunshine Products shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 50,408 shares changing hands.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

