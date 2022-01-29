NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.75 ($3.96).

LON NWG traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 242.50 ($3.27). 19,878,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,313,027. The stock has a market cap of £27.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 229.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.32. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 145.70 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.43).

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($170,381.41).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

