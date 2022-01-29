Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Navient posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.47 on Friday. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navient by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

