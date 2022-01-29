Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the December 31st total of 102,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navios Maritime by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 423,097 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 243,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $168.45 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 933.60%.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

