Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 77.7% over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $17.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

NYSE:NMM opened at $28.47 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $564.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

