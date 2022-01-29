NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $37.16 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

