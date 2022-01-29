Neo Trading Up 11% This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $75.58 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $19.65 or 0.00051641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

