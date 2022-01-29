Nerva Hits Market Capitalization of $179,570.65 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Nerva coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Nerva has a market cap of $179,570.65 and $3,041.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org

Nerva Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

