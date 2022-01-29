Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $445.41 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $445.41 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,911.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.34 or 0.06793083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00288746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00779087 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00066149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00403265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00241008 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 35,392,417,752 coins and its circulating supply is 29,579,295,373 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.