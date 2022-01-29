NEST Protocol (NEST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and $2.07 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00108480 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

