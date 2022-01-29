Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

