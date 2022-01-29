Nestree 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Nestree has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.11 or 0.99992217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00075300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002410 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.06 or 0.00486915 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.