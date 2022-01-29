Nestree Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $14.08 million and $1.05 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,738.10 or 1.00049653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00078383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002412 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00480054 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,345,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

