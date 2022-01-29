Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Up 146.0% in January

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the December 31st total of 439,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 65,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $342,573.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 426,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 199.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

