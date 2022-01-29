Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $384.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

