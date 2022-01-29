Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 9.0% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $384.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.15 and its 200-day moving average is $583.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

