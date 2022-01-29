Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $450.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.97.

NFLX traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $384.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,966,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,665,180. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $351.46 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

