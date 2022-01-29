Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,800 shares, a growth of 223.6% from the December 31st total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS NLST opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 0.83. Netlist has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

